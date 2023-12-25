Really! When Shah Rukh Khan shares being 'Age Honest' in his recently released film Dunki; Says ‘I feel I should do age-centric roles now…’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan most recently starred in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year. In this comedy-drama, Khan's character experiences aging. In a recent interview, he talked about how crucial it is for Hardy Singh his character to be age-appropriate. Intriguing information regarding his Jawan character Vikram Rathod was also disclosed by him.

(Also read: Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more)

In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan shared insight on choosing roles that center around age. He discloses, "I am 58 now, and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, 'in-your-face' kind of character. I won't call it a caricature, but it was an over-the-top old person. In Dunki, he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been 'age honest' for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible."

Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, are the first project that SRK and Hirani have collaborated on. On December 21st, the film, which revolves around the idea of donkey flight, was released in theaters. Jawan, SRK's previous film, was a huge commercial success. Few people are aware that Hirani initially approached SRK to play Munnabhai in his first film, Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Fans and the two creative titans have been desperate to work together ever since.

(Also read: Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal