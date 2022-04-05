Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside

Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Heropanti 2 helmed by Ahmed Khan hit the theatres on April 29
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff's 'Heropanti 2', deets inside

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the film earned a total of Rs 7.50 crore. Gradually, it witnessed an even further drop. Despite a massive amount of buzz, the word of mouth came into play and spoiled the party.

On Day 5, its total box office collection stood at Rs 19.50 crore. Meanwhile, the theatre screens were majorly being dominated by KGF: Chapter 2 storm.

Heropanti 2 did not receive raving reviews and was open to a mixed response at the box office. Reportedly, the Tiger Shroff film managed to collect just Rs 2.40 to 2.60 crore on Eid, May 3. Hence, the total box office collection now stands at Rs 19.50 crore. The collections saw a spike of 70 percent as compared to Monday, May 2, but that’s still not much. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 had an overall 12.99 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, May 3.

Heropanti 2 has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. For the unaware, Tiger had made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. Next, the actor will be reuniting with Kriti for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath.L

