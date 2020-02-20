This reason drives Farhan Akhtar to choose the right script. Read on!

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar has always delivered some great stories and characters on-screen. Popularly hailed as Bollywood’s polymath, the actor is known for his great acting and many other talents. But, on top of it, it is his eye for scripts which truly make it a great sense. Telling more on what really drives him to choose a script, his reason will surprise you!

He was asked as an actor what stands non-negotiable for him when it comes to selecting a script and how he chooses a deeply impactful script, Farhan did spill some beans here for us.

When asked on what makes his pick a script, Farhan Akhtar shares, “I can’t do anything that has a “leave your mind at home” story, it needs to have some value, not necessarily social value. It needs to be aspirational, or motivational, or emotional. It has to be a film that touches your head or your heart, and not just your funny bone”.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial `Toofan` which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.

Looking at the entire trail of projects with memorable characters that Farhan has brought to life on screen, what he shares certainly stands true. The first look of his upcoming movie, Toofan in itself took the world by storm and everyone is waiting to see Farhan ace the role of a boxer on-screen.