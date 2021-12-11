Rehashes: Lovely! Vicky Kaushal’s penned down a heartfelt message for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. A close friend of the couple revealed that Katrina almost teared up at Vicky’s heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony.

A close friend of the couple said, there were many people who had questioned Katrina and Vicky’s decision to get married. But they knew the two were madly in love with each other. Vicky treats Katrina like a queen and gives her respect and dignity which she always wanted in all her relationships. As a result, Katrina became emotional when Vicky gave an emotional speech at the wedding.

Vicky in his speech described how Katrina Kaif has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina Kaif happily emotional and she almost teared up.

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal welcomed his sister-in-law to his family with a sweet message on his social media platform. Anushka, too, congratulated 'VicKat' and confirmed that they will indeed be her neighbors. According to sources, Vicky and Katrina have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which is said to be close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakh a month.

