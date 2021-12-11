Rehashes: Must read! On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary, here are some of his thoughts on film-making

MUMBAI: Late Dilip Kumar is considered as India’s first method actor. He was always considered as a mainstream Hindi movie star who could play a range of roles with seeming ease. Sure, there have been actors since then who have been praised for the 'naturalness' with which they portray their characters, but those performers are unfortunately not seen as commercial Hindi film heroes by many.

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's 99th birthday, it seems appropriate to recall some of the acting skills he taught, whether through interviews or performances.

In a video uploaded by Join to Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was asked about the star getting labeled to kind of films he does. The star replied that an actor should not be stuck to the kind of roles they are doing or are being given. He further added he was being offered the tragedy genre over and over. But the actor refused it as he don’t want to do the same character again and again. He also said, there is always a risk when an actor takes a different role but should not stop one from experimenting with his acting skills.

Film-making is a collaborative effort

On film-making, the actor had said, it is a job of collective efforts, and no one person can make a full-length entertainment film on his own. But in some movies, we have to practically and emotionally get involved and decide what can be pulled off on screen. Sometimes we even used to direct and edit our own sequences. This is why no one person can take credit for making a film. It is a team’s responsibility.

On propaganda films

During one of his interviews, the actor said, when a person should try to make a good film rather than making a propaganda film. You cannot preach about life through movies, at least not intentionally or directly. A filmmaker should not make any movie with motive alone it should have what the audience really wants to see in the movie.

Actor Dilip Kumar was one of the most loved actors of Indian cinema. He passed away on July 7 after a prolonged period of illness.

