Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like 'Elaan', 'Namak Haraam', 'Do Musafir', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and several others, has a secret talent. She likes to sketch with charcoal, director of the television show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Siddharth Jenna has revealed.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Rekha

MUMBAI:Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like 'Elaan', 'Namak Haraam', 'Do Musafir', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and several others, has a secret talent. She likes to sketch with charcoal, director of the television show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Siddharth Jenna has revealed.

The actress shot for a special promo for the show, and her association with the show has always been very special, ever since its commencement. Rekha will be seen introducing the new storyline in the show.

Sharing his experience of directing Rekha for the promo, Siddharth Jenna shared," I was super excited and elated when I got to know that I am supposed to direct Rekhaji. She is power-packed, passionate, and a 100 per cent dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have directed the evergreen queen of Bollywood. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Rekhaji. She is what she is because of her discipline, passion, punctuality, and hunger to give more than 100 per cent in all her performances. She is someone who does her homework and comes on set. Apart from being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old."

He called Rekha, a director's dream actress, and learnt from her that if one gives their heart and soul to what they do, good things will follow.

He further mentioned: "Hard work, passion, and dedication are the key to success. Nothing comes easy. At her age, she is fit as a fiddle, and I know it's no longer a riddle. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, she was having fun doing some interesting strokes with the brush on the canvas. I thought those were some professional strokes. I asked her if she paints, and she nodded a 'no' with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to sketch with charcoal."

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, airs on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.

SOURCE: IANS
 

Rekha Elaan Namak Haraam Do Musafir Koi... Mil Gaya Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Siddharth Jenna Rajesh Ram Singh Piya Bajpiee Pradeep Kumar Shaika Parween TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director
MUMBAI:Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like 'Elaan', 'Namak Haraam', 'Do Musafir', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and several...
Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood
MUMBAI:Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Rock On!!', 'Don' and several...
Tom Cruise says time dilates when he films daredevil stunts
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is famous for filming several of his own action sequences, no matter the risk; and...
Juhi Parmar says she got her 'second life' after she was saved in 2019
MUMBAI:TV actress Juhi Parmar, known for her role as Kumkum in the long-running soap opera 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa...
'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers
MUMBAI:Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2',...
Recent Stories
Rekha
Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood
Nawazuddin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people
shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan
Sumeet Vyas recounts his fun shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan
i thriller flick set in Indian heartland
Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on Avneet Kaur: 'Focused on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry'
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'