News

Rekha on posing next to Big B pic: 'Yahaan danger zone hai'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha gave a hilarious response when she stood next to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's photograph during a recent calendar launch in the city.

The veteran star was spotted at the annual calendar launch of celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani.

While posing next to a set of photographs the actress left the paparazzi in splits, according to pinkvilla.com. As the 65-year-old the actress struck regal poses for the shutterbugs, she walked towards a corner that had photos of Big B among several other popular celebrities.

In a clip, as she neared the photograph, she is heard saying: "Yahaan danger zone hai (this is danger zone)!"

This is not the first time that Rekha has avoided getting clicked near Bachchan's photograph. Earlier, too, she was once seen moving away from Big B's photograph at an event.

(SOURCE : IANS)

 

Tags Amitabh Bachchan Daboo Ratnani Rekha Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here