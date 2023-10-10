Rekha’s Net worth: Whoa! From a 100 crores Bungalow to a 6 Crore Rolls Royce, check out the actress’ lavish lifestyle

Rekha

MUMBAI: Rekha is without a doubt one of the best actors and actresses to have ever worked in the Indian cinema business. She stood out from her contemporaries due to her acting prowess, attractiveness, and grace, and she continues to be admired by moviegoers today. Rekha made her acting debut in the 1969 Hindi film Anjana Safar.

Also Read-Awesome! Happy Birthday Rekha: Take a look at 10 fascinating facts about the legendary actress that are still unknown to many

Did you know Rekha has 6 sisters and 1 brother. Her father Gemini Ganeshan married thrice. He had four daughters from his first wife, two daughters from his second wife and a daughter and a son from his third wife. Rekha has only one real sister named Radha. The latter was a well known model and also did many Tamil films and photo shoots.

In March 1990, Rekha married Delhi-based businessman, Mukesh Agarwal, but their marriage didn't last as his business started failing the two began to fight a lot and eventually decided to separate. Unable to cope with the pain of his failed marriage, Mukesh committed suicide in October 1990. Post his death, Rekha decided to never marry again.

Rekha lives a luxurious life and has a Rs 100 crore bungalow in Bandra Bandstand area. Rekha also has an impressive collection of cars that include a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs. 2.17 crores), Audi A8 (Rs. 1.63 crores), Honda City (Rs. 13lakh), BMW i7 Electric (Rs. 2.03 crores ), and a Rolce Royce Ghost (Rs. 6.01 crores). 

Rekha’s amazing jewelry and kanjivaram sarees are worth Rs 25 crores. Despite not acting in films, Rekha’s income comes from reality shows and photoshoots. As per reports, her net worth is Rs. 332 crores. 

Also Read-Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis


 

Rekha Silsila Khoon Bhari Maang Umrao Jaan Koi Mil Gaya Movie News Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar
