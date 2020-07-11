Rekha's Mumbai residence security guard tests positive for COVID 19!

MUMBAI: The COVID 19 conditions appear to be rolling down worse in India with every passing day and this pandemic is hitting the most in Maharashtra as per the patient count reports. So far, over 2.3 lakh people have been infected with this deadly virus. Though the state government is making every possible effort to fight this pandemic, the virus doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. In fact, our celebrities who generally have protections all over have also been facing the brunt of this outbreak. According to a recent update, the security guard of Rekha’s Mumbai bungalow has been tested positive for COVID 19.

As per a report published in ABP, Rekha’s bungalow in Bandra, which is called as Sea Springs, is always supposed to be guarded by two security personnel. As one of the security guards has, reportedly, been tested positive for Coronavirus, he is being treated for the same in BKC. This isn’t the end of the story though. Reportedly, the BMC officials have further put a notice outside the veteran actress’ bungalow that notifies the area as a containment zone. The media reports also suggested that the officials have taken care of sanitizing the entire bungalow. To note, Rekha is yet to speak to the meda on the entire matter.

A while back, one of the members of Aamir Khan’s staff was also tested positive for COVID 19 following which the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and his complete family including his aged mother also underwent the tests for the same. However, luckily each of them was tested negative for coronavirus. Adding to the list, staff members Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the deadly virus and were isolated from the rest of the household immediately.

