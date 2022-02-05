Relationship Goals! Times when Abhishek Bachchan proved to be a perfect husband to Aishwarya Rai

MUMBAI : Abhishek Bachchan has given super hits like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli. But apart from being an exceptional actor, Abhishek Bachchan is also an extraordinary husband, who has always been a pillar of strength for his lady Aishwarya Bachchan. Time and again, Abhishek re-emphasises his wife’s sheer brilliance and honestly, it is quite touching.

In an interview with Vogue, Abhishek Bachchan candidly revealed that Aishwarya Rai’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s arrival in their lives. However, back in the days, Abhishek was also left furious with the media scrutiny that Aishwarya had to undergo. In the interview, Abhishek said, “When she became a mother, her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is a supermom.”

Abhishek isn't intimidated by his wife's success, in fact, he celebrates it. He never misses an occasion to compliment Aishwarya. In an interview with Elle, he revealed "Where's the comparison with Aishwarya? She isn't as popular as me, she is more popular. She's a bigger star than I am. I'm very happy and proud about it."

Aishwarya was chastised by both the public and the media for gaining weight after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek had jumped to his wife's defense, and said, “Yes, she's a public figure, but people forget she's also a woman and now a mother and there's a line that's not to be crossed. I don't talk that way about any woman ever and it's obviously not graceful for anyone to talk about her like that either”.

When Aishwarya was awarded Padma Shri, Abhishek said, "As a man, nothing gives me more pleasure than putting my wife in front of me and seeing her be celebrated. Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive."

