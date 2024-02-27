Release dates of Pathaan 2, Animal 2 and other most awaited sequels

MUMBAI : Over the time, we have seen the concept of sequels getting lot of love from the fans all over. Definitely, fans all over just feel the connect with the characters and wait for the sequels. Now, there are many movies which are all set to have sequels soon and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Well, having said that, let's check the list of upcoming sequels with their release date.

Brahmastra 2

Movie Brahmastra got some immense love from the fans all over. The movie that had Ranir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was loved for great concept and the connect of mythology. The movie ended on a cliff-hanger and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. Well, there are reports that Brahmastra 2 - The Dev will be hitting big screens on December 2026.

Animal 2

Movie Animal is one of the blockbusters of the year 2023. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri is the subject of conversation till today. As we all know, the movie ended on a cliff-hanger showing us the post credit scene from where the story will be taken further. Well, the name of the sequel is Animal Park. Fans are already talking about the sequel. Well, the reports say that Animal Park will be releasing in the year 2025.

Pathaan 2

Recently, we have seen there were reports of the movie Pathaan 2 floating all over. Fans all over were expressing their excitement with regards to the sequel as they are waiting eagerly. Well, there are reports that Pathaan 2 may hit big screens on 2026.

War 2

Apart from Pathaan 2, another movie from the spy universe is movie War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR along with Kiara Advani. The movie has been grabbing attention ever since the shoot was commenced and the movie is all set to hit the screens on August 2025.

Stree 2

Another movie that is the talk of town and is much awaited is Stree 2, which is the sequel of movie Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The movie is the next chapter in the horror universe, will also have Varun Dhawan as the Bhediya. The movie will be releasing on 30th August 2024.

Krrish 4

The first ever superhero movie franchise of Indian cinema was Krish. The franchise is now all set to have the 4th part, titled Krrish 4. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next part of the movie as it has been long time since we have seen or heard anything about it. The last we heard that movie will be releasing either at the second half of 2025 or early 2026.

Hera Pheri 3

Another most talked about franchise is the series of Hera Pheri. Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town and there were many reports with regards to the cast of the movie. The latest we came to know that actor Akshay Kumar is back in the franchise and the movie will be directed by Priyadarshan. The reports say the movie will be released in 2025 or 2026.

