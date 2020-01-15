Reliance Entertainment confirms biopic on M. S. Bitta, AIATF chief

MUMBAI: Bollywood has fascinated its fans with spectacular biopics of prominent figures from all walks of life. The trend began with Bhag Milkha Bhag and soon caught ablaze and transitioned into a major genre for Bollywood in recent years. Currently, the makers of Bollywood films are working towards several new biopics.

Recently, it was announced that Reliance entertainment will be producing two new biopics in the time to come. One of the biopics will be of the real-life inspiring tales of All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chairman M.S. Bitta. The second will be an intriguing biopic based on the dance group Kings United.

Chairman Maninderjit Singh Bitta is based at Ludhiana All India Anti-Terrorist Front (Anti-Terrorist Front). Born in Punjab, Bitta entered politics at the age of 8 and joined the Congress Seva Dal. He engaged in social work since childhood, was very impressed with Bhagat Singh, and decided to live like him.

The story of the personality is quite interesting, and fans are eager to watch the cinematic adaptation. The biopic is titled M S Bitta: Hit-List and will be jointly produced by Priya Gupta. The biopic is said to celebrate the courage and strength of Bitta. The prominent figure has survived multiple assassination attempts in the mid-90s.