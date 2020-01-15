News

Reliance Entertainment to produce a biopic on Kings United Dance troop

15 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood has fascinated its fans with spectacular biopics of prominent figures from all walks of life. The trend began with Bhag Milkha Bhag and soon caught ablaze and transitioned into a major genre for Bollywood in recent years. Currently, the makers of Bollywood films are working towards several new biopics.

Recently it was announced that Reliance Entertainment will be producing an intriguing biopic based on the dance group Kings United.

There’s nothing like a success story to bring hope into our lives, especially when the journey is marked by years of hard work, determination, and perseverance. Kings United’s story is no different; working their way up from the streets of Nalasopara, Mumbai, the hip-hop dance crew is the first Indian team to win NBC’s World of Dance competition

The biopic is about the inspirational story of the dance group who made headlines after their historic win at the American Reality Show, World of Dance. The working title for the film is said to be The Kings, according to an entertainment portal.

The group consists of 20 struggling dancers who made it past all odds to represent India in the field of dance on the world stage. ABCD was a film that was loosely based on the former group that  the Kings were a part of.

However, this venture will explore the achievements, and the struggle of the original 20 members of Kings United in depth.

