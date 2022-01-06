Relief! Rhea Chakraborty granted with permission to travel by the NDPS court

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted permission travel by the NDPS Court in connection with drugs case and the actress has also been asked to report to the Indian Embassy every day for attendance and provide a cash security deposit of Rs 1 lakh
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 18:03
movie_image: 
Relief! Rhea Chakraborty granted with permission travel by the NDPS court

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty had filed an application seeking to travel abroad for an international event and her plea has been granted. The actress has received her passport and has been allowed to travel for a limited period to Abu Dhabi. Rhea has been asked to submit her itinerary and travel details, and has been allowed to travel from June 2-June 5 only. The actress has also been asked to report to the Indian Embassy every day for attendance and provide a cash security deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Interesting! ‘Why should she suffer?’ asks Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer and demands a fresh probe in drugs case

Referring to the damage caused by the NDPS case, Rhea’s application for travel permission read, “That due to the present criminal prosecution and surrounding circumstances, the Applicant has already suffered significant setbacks to her acting career and incurred significant financial losses. Hence, opportunities such as these are extremely important for the Applicants future prospects in the Film Industry and greatly impact her ability to earn her own livelihood.”

“It would not be out of place to mention that the applicant’s aged parents are also financially dependent on her. That the Applicant is permanent resident of Mumbai and she has deep roots in society. Hence, there is no reason to believe that she will abscond or flee from justice.”

Also Read: Latest Update! Siddharth Pitani’s lawyer reveals his bail plea is still pending in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

In September last year, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly procuring drugs for her boyfriend, late Sushant Singh Rajput. A month later, the actress was granted bail by the High Court. 

Credit: Etimes

Bollywood movies Rhea Chakraborty NDPS Sushant Singh Rajput Indian Embassy Chehre jalebi Half Girlfiend TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 18:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Interesting! Diya sees Saloni holding Armaan’s hand, Diya gets introduced to Saloni
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Too Hot to handle! Rupali Ganguly leaves netizens awestruck in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Swaroopa Ghosh: What I am facing is nothing exceptional, considering my age, looks and the set way of this industry
MUMBAI: Actors often talk about the struggles that they have to undergo in the industry in order to make a name and...
Jethalal and Babita to compete in a badminton match. Who will win this one?
MUMBAI: For the first time, we will be seeing Jethalal and Babita compete in a badminton match in the upcoming episode...
The first winner of DID, Salman Yusuff Khan get emotional as he returns to the show after 13 years!
MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: GPS tries to escape, Preesha tries a different way to communicate with Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Swaroopa Ghosh: What I am facing is nothing exceptional, considering my age, looks and the set way of this industry
Swaroopa Ghosh: What I am facing is nothing exceptional, considering my age, looks and the set way of this industry
Latest Video