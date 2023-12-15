Relief! Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti gives an official statement on the actor’s health; says ‘Will be discharged in a few days’

Shreyas was shooting for his film Welcome To The Jungle when he suffered a stroke and he has been admitted to the hospital.
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade has suffered a heart attack. The news has taken the internet by storm. Shreyas was shooting for his film Welcome To The Jungle when this happened and he has been admitted to the hospital.

He underwent angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. His condition is stable, and the hospital authorities said that he was doing fine. The angioplasty was conducted at 10 pm last night and the surgery was successful. (Also Read: Amazing! Fans cannot keep calm as Shreyas Talpade announces his new project, check out the details inside)

Now, Deepti Talpade, Shreyas’ wife has made an official statement with regards to Shreyas’ health.

Here’s the statement:

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.

The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.

We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. (Also Read: Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty)

Keep reading this space for more information.

