Remember cute little son of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol from movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, here is how he looks now

MUMBAI: Released in the year 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which had Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles was loved by the hand over, the movie has a very strong impact on the audience and it has the great recall value till today.

Do you remember the small kid who played Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's son in the movie, whose name was Krish Raichand, his name is Jibraan Khan, I am now today he is all grown up man and he looked handsome, let's have a look at some latest pictures of the actors Jibraan Khan.



Wow handsome right? indeed the small kid from the movie is a grown up man and he is handsome now.

Well did you know actor Jibraan Khan, is the son of actor Firoj Khan who is popularly known as Arjun from Mahabharat.

Also apart from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham he has also seen as a child artist in movies like Rishtey which had Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and also in the movie to Kyunki Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta which had Govinda and Sushmita Sen.

