Remember SRK and Kajol’s onscreen son from movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, here is how h looks now

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time was Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the movie has a special place in the hearts of every cinema-goer. Fans still go crazy about the film and never miss a chance to watch the Karan Johar directorial. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The film saw SRK and Kajol falling in love and later starting their own family, away from their home country, in the UK. Do you remember Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s cute onscreen son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham? Here are pictures of the young actor, Jibraan Khan, who has grown into a handsome man now.

Jibraan Khan has a verified Instagram account with 140k followers and counting. The young actor constantly drops jaw-dropping pictures on his social media, giving fans something scoop from his life. The actor mostly shares pictures from photoshoots and looks dashing. Jibraan shared a string of pictures featuring him standing on a beach. He has taken off his shirt slightly and poses for the picture looking totally handsome.

Take a look at the post made by Jibraan Khan below:

ALSO READ – (Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year)

Below is the post made by the young actor sees him posing in casual attire. He flaunts his looks and tries to woo his fans with his boyish charms.

In the post below, Jibraan Khan shows off his well-toned physique. His fit body is drool-worthy. The actor poses shirtless and flashes his abs. Jibraan sports a beard and looks hot.

Meanwhile, the actor turned 27 yesterday on December 4. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor shared a beautiful picture of him watching the sunset and wished himself.

Work-wise, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Brahmastra. He features in the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – ('Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor)