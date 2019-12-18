News

Remo all set to make Street Dancer 4

18 Dec 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: It's here! The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and it is special for many reasons. From reprised versions of classic songs Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and Muqabala to jaw-dropping moves, the film has it all! And it's set against an India-Pakistan dance rivalry!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are competing dancers on opposing sides of the cross-border divide. He is Indian, she is Pakistani, and there is blood on the dance floor. Add the rubber-jointed Prabhu Deva to the mix, and you have the most savage dance battle Bollywood has seen in a while.

Introducing the trailer of the Street Dancer 3D, director Remo D’sSouza said that if everything goes well, he would love to bring Street Dancer 4. At the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Remo D’sSouza, and Bhushan Kumar were present. DID fame Dharmesh, Raghav, Salman, and Puneet were also present. The movie is all to release on January 24, 2020.

