Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”

MUMBAI:We all know that YRF is creating a spy universe with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir (War). In Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Salman Khan did a cameo as Tiger and it was one of the biggest highlights of the film. In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo as Pathaan. Now, everyone, who has been missing Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, here’s an exciting news for you all.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 might happen soon. Well, the reports have surely made all the Hrithik fans very excited to watch Major Kabir back on the big screens. Check out the tweets below...

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The film had collected Rs. 317.91 crore at the box office.

Well, Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screens in Vikram Vedha which had failed to make a mark at the box office. The film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, was a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name.

Currently, Hrithik is busy with the shooting of Fighter which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

After Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, moviegoers have high expectations from Siddharth and that’s why everyone is looking forward to Fighter. But, it will be interesting to see whether the filmmaker will helm War 2 or some other director will be roped in; let’s wait and watch.

