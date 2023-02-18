Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 might happen soon, and this has made the actor’s fans super excited as they simply can’t wait to watch Major Kabir back on the big screens. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI:We all know that YRF is creating a spy universe with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir (War). In Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Salman Khan did a cameo as Tiger and it was one of the biggest highlights of the film. In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo as Pathaan. Now, everyone, who has been missing Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, here’s an exciting news for you all.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 might happen soon. Well, the reports have surely made all the Hrithik fans very excited to watch Major Kabir back on the big screens. Check out the tweets below...

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The film had collected Rs. 317.91 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Budget vs Box Office Collection: Here’s an analysis of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha

Well, Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screens in Vikram Vedha which had failed to make a mark at the box office. The film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, was a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name.  

Currently, Hrithik is busy with the shooting of Fighter which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

After Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, moviegoers have high expectations from Siddharth and that’s why everyone is looking forward to Fighter. But, it will be interesting to see whether the filmmaker will helm War 2 or some other director will be roped in; let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

