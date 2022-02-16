Respect! Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri made his last appearance in Zee TV’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show before he left for heavenly abode

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri made his last TV show appearance on Zee TV's singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in November 2021 along with music composer Anandi of Kalyanji-Anandji fame.

Bappi Lahiri was highly impressed with Sharad Sharma’s song ‘Padh Ghungroo’ from the film ‘Namak Hala’. The song took him down memory lane and reminded him of the time when Kishore Kumar recorded the song for him.

Sharing a picture with Anandji and judges Shankar Mahadevan, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, Bappi Lahiri wrote, "This picture is very special #anandji @vishaldadlani @shankar.mahadevan @realhimesh (sic)."

Bappi Lahiri loved Dipaayan Banerjee’s rendition of Thodi Si Jo Peeli Hai, Yumna Ajin’s ‘Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache’ from the film ‘Disco Dancer’. He said, "Fantastic, aisa lag raha hai phir se ek disco era chaalu karna chahiye with Yumna (It looks like we need to start a disco era with Yumna)."

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on February 15. He is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa is in the US, the family is waiting for his arrival. He will perform Bappi Lahiri's last rites. Bappa is married to Taneesha Lahiri, daughter of action director Mahendra Verma.

