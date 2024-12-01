Respectful! Ustad Rashid Khan honored with state tributes as he is laid to rest in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: In his hometown of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Ustad Rashid Khan, the late classical singer, was laid to rest on January 9, 2024, at the age of 55. His funeral ceremonies were performed with state honors, and he was laid to rest in the Chote Sarkar graveyard in Badaun. In Kolkata, the late singer departed from this life. Those who were familiar with his songs have been honouring the late artist all across the world.

(Also read:Ustad Rashid Khan birthday special on Good Morning Aakash

The extraordinary vocal skills of Ustad Rashid Khan won him great acclaim. He was a member of the gharana famed for Hindustani classical music, Rampur-Sahaswan. He started studying music at a very young age, receiving instruction from his father, Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan, and maternal grandfather, Ustad Ghulam Qadir Khan. Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, his uncle, also taught him.

Recognized for his extraordinary skill in the Hindustani classical music genres of khayal and thumri, his performances would elicit a range of emotions in the audience. Despite his reputation for classical music, he had performed on a number of Bollywood songs, such as "Aaoge Jab Tum" from the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan film Jab We Met and "Allah Hi Reham" from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film My Name is Khan.

Over the years, Ustad Rashid Khan was felicitated with various honors for his services to music, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

(Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywoodhungama