This response by Mumbai Police to Ajay Devgn will make u a fan of them

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police are out and about, taking care of the city which never sleeps. Policemen are making sure that every Mumbaikar follows the lockdown protocol. Showing his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police department, Ajay Devgn recently shared a video that showcased cops on duty. The video has cops expressing what they would have done during the lockdown if they had stayed home.

And the answers ranged from spending time with their parents, spouses and kids to reading books and watching movies. The video also further mentioned that if they are doing their bit, why can’t citizens stay indoors and help them fight against Covid-19. The actor captioned the video saying, '#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice'.

Soon, Mumbai Police Department replied to him in filmy style. Their reply to Ajay Devgn read, Dear Singham, Just doing what Khakee is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - Once upon a time in Mumbai! #TakingOnCorona'.

Well, what a witty and appropriate response! We are big fans now.

In fact, Khakee and Singham featured Ajay in a cop’s role.

Have a look.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE