Rest In Peace! Angad Bedi's father and legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, passed away on Monday (October 23) in Delhi. He was 77. A source close to Angad told The Free Press Journal that Bishan Singh Bedi underwent a surgery two weeks back.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 20:22
movie_image: 
Angad

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, passed away on Monday (October 23) in Delhi. He was 77.

A source close to Angad told The Free Press Journal that Bishan Singh Bedi underwent a surgery two weeks back. He was hospitalised since then in Delhi.

Also read - Exclusive! Is Angad Bedi a part of Tiger 3? Here's what the actor said

Bishan Singh Bedi recently made his acting debut with Ghoomer, which also starred his Angad. The film released in theatres on August 19 and it also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The legendary ex-cricketer had a cameo in the R Balki-directorial.

On working with his father in the sports drama, Angad had reportedly said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour."

Angad is quite active on social media and he used to often share photos with his father.

Bishan Singh Bedi is widely regarded as one of the finest left-arm spinners in the history of cricket. He was born on September 25, 1946, in Amritsar, Punjab. He played for the Indian cricket team from 1966 to 1979.

Also read - Exclusive! Is Angad Bedi a part of Tiger 3? Here's what the actor said

After retiring from professional cricket, Bedi was involved in various capacities in the cricketing world. He has worked as a coach, commentator as well as a cricket administrator.

Bishan Singh Bedi was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1970 and the Padma Shri in 1982.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Free Press Jounal 
 

Angad Bedi Neha Dhupia Bishan Singh Bedi Abhishek Bachchan Saiyami Kher Ghoomer Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 20:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:lVinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience reaction for Permanent roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and well-known names across the globe is Priyanka Chopra. From her diverse filmography...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed
Deepika
Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?
Anushka sharma
What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react