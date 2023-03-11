Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67

Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Friday. He was 67. Halder died at a private hospital, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence in the morning, sources in the Bengali film industry said.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 20:53
movie_image: 
Vidya

MUMBAI: Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Friday. He was 67. Halder died at a private hospital, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence in the morning, sources in the Bengali film industry said.

Also read - OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

He had directed around 80 stage plays, including Rabindranath Tagore's Rakta Karabi recently. Halder had made his first Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003, with actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. He also directed Nirvana with Rakhi Gulzar in the lead role in 2019.

Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "Saddened by the demise of distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture. Condolences to his family members and admirers."

Family friend and actor Chaiti Ghosal, who was cast in Halder's Rakta Karabi, wrote on social media, "Famous theatre personality and film director Gautam Halder is no more. My deepest respect to you. He was my mentor in the world of theatre." 

Also read - OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

She wrote on Instagram with a few pictures with him, “RAKTOKOROBI R BISHU PAGOL FOREVER. Bhalo theko…I am so grateful to have done innumerable RAKTOKOROBI SHOWS AS NANDINI under your direction.”

Halder had also made a documentary, Strings for Freedom, on Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in 1999.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

Bengali Goutam Halder Vidya Balan Bhalo Theko rakhi gulzar nirvana Bollywood Tollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 20:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
MUMBAI: While Akshay Kumar might have had a lacklustre 2023 with films like Selfiee and Mission Raniganj tanking at the...
Hottie! Shruti Sinha is here to set your hearts on fire with her hot and bold looks
MUMBAI: Shruti Sinha is one of the most well-known face in the world of reality shows. The actress started her career...
Exclusive! “When I was offered this character, I took a long pause because I was about to be a part of a popular series” Mukesh Tiwari on Scam 2003
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actor Mukesh Tiwari in Bollywood movies over the time with his brilliant acting,...
Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67
MUMBAI: Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Friday....
Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma is basking all the success of his grand success Gadar 2 which is directed by his father Anil...
OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty
MUMBAI: Many people are unaware, but Selena Gomez formerly had eyes on Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star, and Brad Pitt....
Recent Stories
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Utkarsh
Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2
Brad
OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty
Mahaakshay
Mahaakshay Chakraborty who's all set to slay in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film 'Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past' shares his special plans for Halloween this year, has an interesting message for fans
SUHANA KHAN
Sizzling! Suhana Khan looking stunning in this latest photoshoot from her father Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash
Shanaya
Hawwt! Shanaya Kapoor is looking super sexy as she dropped few pictures from her birthday celebrations