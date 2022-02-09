Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in Aarya and Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon be seen in another negative role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Reports suggest that he has a very quirky character which has a very unique look – something that his fans have never seen him try before. Just like in the ‘Aarya’ series, he is sure to leave everyone wowed with this upcoming project.

With Ali Abbas Zafar helming the movie, there is sure to be loads of sleek action, which would be filled with lots of guns and gangs. As the film is ready, the makers are planning to share the first looks of the characters very soon.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has earlier announced a reboot version of 1998 release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film was announced with an action-packed promo. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to star opposite Tiger Shroff in the film.

The original movie featured Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon as the female leads. Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is scheduled to start rolling in February next year, and it is slated to release in Christmas 2023. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar posted a picture on Twitter from the location of the film.

