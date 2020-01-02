Revealed: Abhishek Bachchan's first look from The Big Bull

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan began the new year on a filmy note! The 43-year-old actor dropped the first look of his new film titled The Big Bull on Thursday and sent the Internet into a tizzy.

The Big Bull is reportedly loosely based on the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was charged for numerous financial crimes during the securities scams of 1992.

The poster features a silhouetted face of the actor, who commands the viewers to be tight-lipped. About what? Only time will tell. The first-look poster of The Big Bull comes with the tagline: 2020 is the year of The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.

The Big Bull will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Abhishek Bachchan co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz, but apparently, they are not paired opposite each other.

Check out the poster below.