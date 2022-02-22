Revealed! Abhishek Kapoor opens up about casting Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che

MUMBAI: ‘Kai Po Che’ — the battle cry used in Gujarat as kites’ strings entangle and only one opponent emerges victorious — became the title of the 2013 film that launched three new talents in the film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh.

The film, however, had only one fleeting sequence of the sport impactfully placed in the storyboard. That’s because the title of the film stood more symbolically for the soaring spirits of its three main leads, each one depicting a different path undertaken by those kites.

Also read: Must read! Bollywood movie titles that are based on games

Kai Po Che was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’, and starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the main roles. The movie came practically at the start of each of their Bollywood innings and established their careers, including Abhishek Kapoor as a bankable director.

Abhishek recalled that translating the film’s multiple subplots and historical events on screen, was a challenge. But considering everyone gave their hundred percent, they managed to pull it off.

Also read: Exclusive! Rajkumar Rao roped in for a movie titled ‘Sarvagun Sampanna’

“It wasn’t an easy movie. It was shot in Gujarat at the peak of summer, at 50 degrees. That was extremely painful. I remember people used to faint on camera. Then to shoot those riot sequences and bring everything to life. Making it was so real for us, it was like being in the movie. It was our life at that point in time.”

“But one thing was consistent, like a thread running through every crew member — the excitement. Everybody was on the same creative trajectory. Everyone has a graph and we managed to find them at the right time on that graph to coincide with all those energies,” Abhishek reminisced.

Credit: The Indian Express