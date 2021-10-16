Revealed! Actress Mahima Chowdhury shared a shocking truth about Bollywood

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, who made her debut with the film 'Pardes', has been away from the limelight for a long time. However, the actress has always been vocal about her thoughts. Recently, she talked about how the Indian film industry has changed for female actors.

The Dhadkan actress in a media conversation with Hindustan Times said that she thinks the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They are getting better parts, better pay, endorsements, and in a way in a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before.

She further asserted that there was a time if someone started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a v*rg*n who had not kissed. “If you were dating someone, it was like, 'Oh! She's dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over, and if you had a child, it was absolutely over."

Mahima also said that now people are accepting female actresses in different kinds of roles. While speaking about earlier days, she mentioned that actors had to hide their personal lives.

She was quoted saying, "Earlier, it was either-or, but now, you can continue with both. Now, people are accepting women in different kinds of roles, even romantic ones post her becoming a mother or wife. Her personal life is celebrated. Even the men used to hide theirs before, a lot of them. Post their film’s release or many years later, we got to know each other and so we were married."

Mahima started her Bollywood career with the movie 'Pardes' in the year 1997. 'Pardes' also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai and was a huge success at the Box Office.

For the unversed, Mahima got married to Bobby Mukherji in the year 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Ariana in 2007. The couple, however, got divorced in 2013.

