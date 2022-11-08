Revealed! Arjun Kapoor finally breaks his silence over his marriage rumors with Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, has recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 has been vocal about his relationship with Malaika Arora and spilled beans on his marriage plan with the Dil Se actor.

“I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. And I am talking about financially. I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy, because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. I can live a happier life. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work,” Arjun was quoted saying.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Together, they brewed some steaming conversations, as they touched upon a number of topics including fashion, personal lives, relationships, movies, and much more.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for quite some time now. The lovebirds made their relationship official on Instagram a few years back, and ever since then, they have been in the limelight, while they colour social media red with their mushy pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He now has The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

