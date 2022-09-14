Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set the box office on wire earning Rs 225 crore worldwide. The Ayan Mukerji directorial ended with the title announcement for the next part in the planned trilogy as Brahmastra Part Two: Shiva and since then there have been rumours that Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh who will play the lead antagonist Dev.

Reacting to the rumors, the filmmaker didn't reveal any hint on this burning question and said, "I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."

He even shared that he has already locked the script for the second part and spent two hours working on Brahmastra Part Two on September 9, the day the first part was released in theatres worldwide. He said that the team will try to make the second part better taking the feedback from the recent big-budget entertainer.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

