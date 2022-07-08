Revealed! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor opens up on rejecting Hollywood projects, Scroll down to know more

Jhakkas actor Anil Kapoor ruled the industry for over 39 years with films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo, and many others

Revealed! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor opens up on rejecting Hollywood projects, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: With 39 years of experience in the industry, Anil Kapoor won several hearts with movies that includes Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo, and many others.

Apart from Bollywood, he has even done a few Hollywood films including Slumdog Millionaire, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, and 24. The actor has now disclosed that he declined several international roles in order to prioritise his family.

Big international shows have been pitched to Anil, but he recently asserted, "I said I would rather stay in India and do whatever I can here. Unless it’s something really big, I take my family’s consent. If they say yes, I do it. I didn’t ask earlier, but now I have to ask them if I can stay away from them for so many months," the actor revealed.

Anil Kapoor has recently appeared in the courtroom comedy that features Ritesh Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as the active lawyers and Kusha Kapila playing the judge.

On the work front, Anil who was last seen in Thar alongside his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will appear in the films Animal that features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Hrothik Roshan starrer Fighter, and No Entry Mein Entry, all directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

