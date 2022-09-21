Revealed! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband reveal the name of their baby boy

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have shared the first photo of their son on social media. Exactly a month after they were blessed with the baby, the new parents also revealed that they have named their baby boy 'Vayu'.

Sonam shared an adorable family picture in which they can be seen wearing matching traditional outfits.

Along with the photo, Sonam wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, and starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

