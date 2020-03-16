Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Malaika Arora has over 15 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the most successful actresses in the Bollywood industry. She isn’t just popular for her fashion sense but also her fitness regime and dancing skills. You will be surprised to know how much she charges for an item song and it’s a figure that is higher than most actresses charge for an entire film.

Also Read Interesting! Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic note amidst wedding rumours with Malaika Arora

According to media reports, Malaika Arora charges Rs 1.75 crores for an item number. Yes, that’s correct…you heard it right. That’s a bomb amount, isn’t it? Most of the actresses don’t even get this kind of amount for an entire Hindi film. Reportedly the beauty’s net worth was Rs 73 crores in 2021 and has now come up to Rs 100 crores in 2022.

Also Read: Oops! Netizens slam Malaika Arora for her poor dressing sense at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, see reactions

Malaika has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades and enjoys a massive fan following. She has over 15 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Her fans wait every day to catch a glimpse of her on social media as she makes a public appearance in the city. Today, we are going to reveal the amount of money she charges for an item number in films.

