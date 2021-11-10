REVEALED: Checkout how Aryan Khan will celebrate his birthday on November 13!

MUMBAI: A lot of news, controversies and conjectures are being circulated around Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Aryan’s arrest has certainly come as a shock to the King of Bollywood and the fraternity that is close to him. Aryan has returned home and many fans thronged outside Mannat to catch the glimpse of Aryan after his bail and danced in happiness outside SRK's bungalow.

Aryan was imprisoned in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in the drugs-on-cruise case after spending almost a month behind bars. While October has ended on a positive note for the Khans, a source close to the superstar informed a media portal about how Shah Rukh is planning to celebrate his and Aryan's birthday in November. For those who are not aware, Shah Rukh's birthday falls on November 2, while Aryan will cut the cake on November 13.

Shah Rukh is currently relieved that his son is coming home. This year, even Diwali is around the same time. SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for them for their support. Diwali and Aryan's birthday are also going to be muted celebrations," informed the source to a portal.

While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, and the Zero actor wants to make sure that everything is followed properly.

CREDIT: Filmibeat