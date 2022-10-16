Revealed! Deepika Padukone spills the beans on how she landed her dream Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, says, “Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, they just went with my pictures”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has become one of the most sought after actresses and a rare success story of Bollywood. The actress, who hailed from a non-filmy family, began her career in showbiz with modeling and commercials. Never in her wildest dreams did she think that she would become India’s number one actress some day.

But filmmaker Farah Khan saw the superstar qualities in Deepika and put her trust in the young actress. Deepika has had her fair share of struggles in her career, many flops and a turbulent personal life as well. Not to forget her battle with mental health. But all's well that ends well and the actress is today married to an equally successful and sought after actor Ranveer Singh who loves her to bits and supports every endeavor of hers. She has even made her mark in Hollywood and has partnered with some of the most luxurious and renowned international brands.

Coming back to her being the lucky one to bag her dream Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om, Deepika recently spilled the beans on that during a podcast with a news portal and said, “Farah Khan, who is the director I debuted with, saw this photoshoot and took it to Shah Rukh Khan. He was doing a film called Chak De! India in Australia. Farah took these photos and showed them to Shah Rukh and told him, "She's the face. I found the face". They were looking to cast a new face and mind you, a double role of one character who is like the old world Bollywood heroine Hema Malini or Wahida Rehman, and the other role was this young Indian modern woman. Without auditioning me or without having ever met me, she took the pictures to Shah Rukh.” SRK and Farah thought that she was the one and the rest as they say is history!

Deepika has so far worked in three movies with SRK, which include Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om. She will next be seen with him in Pathaan and in a special cameo in Atlee’s Jawan.

