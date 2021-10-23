Revealed! Did you know Sardar Udham’s Banita Sandhu went into DEPRESSION?

MUMBAI: Actress Banita Sandhu has opened up about her depression diagnosis and how she has been dealing with it for the last three years. Banita, who was most recently seen in director Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’, has also said that her depression may have made her better equipped to deal with the pandemic and lockdowns.

Banita made her acting debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Shoojit's ‘October’ in 2018. In ‘Sardar Udham’, she played Reshma, a mute girl from Punjab who witnesses the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Banita has said that she had depression when she was 18 years old. "It was something I have been battling for three years, and if I am being honest, it’s something I will always battle and live with. But because I really worked on my mental health with therapy and the support around me, I am much better equipped to handle it now.

‘I went through depression and got better too before the pandemic hit. So, when it hit, it was almost like my depression prepared me for it, because I knew that at the end of the day, all my mental health and the health needs are the most basic things - which is a routine, my family, food, and being able to creatively stimulate my mind,” she added.

Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role while Amol Parashar plays Bhagat Singh.

Credit: Hindustan Times