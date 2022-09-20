Revealed! Emraan Hashmi clears the air on being attacked on the sets of Ground Zero in Kashmir

MUMBAI : It's widely being rumoured that Emraan Hashmi was attacked with pelted stones in Kashmir’s Pahalgam during a visit to a nearby market amid the shoot of his upcoming film Ground Zero. Emraan. However, the actor has finally cleared the air by taking it to social media handle to state the truth behind what really happened.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! ‘Antim’ actress Mahima Makwana bags a new project under Dharma productions? Here is what you have to know

Taking to Twitter, Emraan wrote, "The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate."

Emraan has teamed up with Sai Tamhankar for the film that is being directed by Tejas Deoskar who made his acting debut with Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film Bucket List. It's reported that Emraan essays the role of an Army officer while Sai essays the role of his wife.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the most expensive collection of watches of THESE Bollywood celebs

Emraan also has two interesting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the actor has also teamed up with Akshay Kumar for Selfie. Selfie is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence which is being directed by Raj Mehta.

Credit: Times Now