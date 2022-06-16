Revealed! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was annoyed with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason

Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy is all set to release in September this year

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is all set to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. Meanwhile, Ayan recently revealed that the film was delayed because of Ranbir, and he was angry with him for it.

"When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project?" Ayan was quoted saying.

However, Ayan added that he is glad that Ranbir Kapoor chose to do Rajkumar Hirani’s film first because Sanju was shot, edited, and ready for his and he was still doing his pre-production for Brahmastra.

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, and it has received a mixed response.

Ayan Mukerji’s film is a trilogy and the first part releases this year. Apart from the lead cast, the movie has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone (reportedly), and Madhuri Dixit (reportedly).

Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The South dubbed versions are being presented by SS Rajamouli. It will be interesting to see whether Brahmastra will be able to make a mark in South markets or not.

Credit: BollywoodLife

