Revealed! Here’s a list of songs from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, check it out

With the release of the trailer surely the fans are excited and now, to raise their level of excitement, here’s a list of songs from the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 13:27
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

Also read - What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious

Earlier, we reported about the announcement video, the songs of the movie and the trailer which got some amazing response from the fans and audience, the reason why the fans are looking forward to watching the movie.

The trailer of the movie released a few days ago and the audience had a mixed to positive reaction for the movie. Now we are here with another update of the movie.

With the release of the trailer surely the fans are excited and now, to raise their level of excitement, here’s a list of songs from the movie. As per reports, the movie is going to have 6 songs, namely - Lutt Putt Gaya, Nikle The Kanhi Hum Ghar Se, Oh Mahee, Pyaar Dega Banda, Chal Ve Vatna, Main Tera Raasta Dekhunga

From the announcement of the movie, the fans have been all hyped up to see what the director has in store for them. After watching the trailer, most of the fans are really excited to see Shah Rukh Khan as Hardayal Singh Dhillon or Hardy.

Also read - OMG! Fans find Dunki boring, call Shah Rukh Khan's accent 'forced', check out the reactions on X

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Boman Irani Vicky Kaushal Taapsee Pannu Bollywood movies JAWAN Pathaan Hindi movies Movie News Dunki reviews srkians TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 13:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Adnan Khan and I had a good chemistry and it is our friendship which helped reflect the bond on-screen: Aditi Dev Sharma on shooting for Katha Ankahee
MUMBAI: Katha Ankahee is one of the most loved shows on television.The show starred Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in...
A Mission to Reignite Spiritual Faith: Svastika Plans A Divine Venture to Shark Tank India S3
MUMBAI: Svastika has been making rounds now with its beautiful and authentic array of spiritual artifacts. Everything...
Audience perspective! "If not you then it should SS Rajamouli" netizens reacts as they hear Prashant Neel may not direct KGF 3
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved pan India movie is KGF starring rocking Star YAsh, the movie that has 2 parts was...
Revealed! Here’s a list of songs from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, check it out
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been...
Krishna Devi’s unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son's destiny make her an exceptional character,” says Neha Joshi
MUMBAI : Neha Joshi is a popular face in the entertainment industry and is known for her versatile roles in several...
Milind Dastane to essay Shyam Lal Vajpayee in &TV’s ‘Atal’!
MUMBAI : &TV’s new show, Atal, which is set to explore the untold aspects of late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari...
Recent Stories
Prashant Neel
Audience perspective! "If not you then it should SS Rajamouli" netizens reacts as they hear Prashant Neel may not direct KGF 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prashant Neel
Audience perspective! "If not you then it should SS Rajamouli" netizens reacts as they hear Prashant Neel may not direct KGF 3
Orry
Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside
Fighter
Wow! Siddharth Anand drops the time of the Fighter teaser which will be releasing tomorrow
Animal
Really! Animal: Did Bobby Deol have a role in Ranbir Kapoor's memorable proposal plan for Alia Bhatt?
Namrita
Hottie! Here are the times actress Namrita Malla raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Animal
Wow! Animal: Actress Triptii Dimri finally breaks her silence on criticism faced for the highly intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘I know what I am doing is right’