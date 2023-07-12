Revealed! Here’s a list of songs from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, check it out

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

Earlier, we reported about the announcement video, the songs of the movie and the trailer which got some amazing response from the fans and audience, the reason why the fans are looking forward to watching the movie.

The trailer of the movie released a few days ago and the audience had a mixed to positive reaction for the movie. Now we are here with another update of the movie.

With the release of the trailer surely the fans are excited and now, to raise their level of excitement, here’s a list of songs from the movie. As per reports, the movie is going to have 6 songs, namely - Lutt Putt Gaya, Nikle The Kanhi Hum Ghar Se, Oh Mahee, Pyaar Dega Banda, Chal Ve Vatna, Main Tera Raasta Dekhunga

From the announcement of the movie, the fans have been all hyped up to see what the director has in store for them. After watching the trailer, most of the fans are really excited to see Shah Rukh Khan as Hardayal Singh Dhillon or Hardy.

