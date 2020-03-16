Revealed! This is how popular Bollywood director reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s fee hike rumors post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon followed by Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Captain India

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines after a few reports stated that the actor has hiked his fee after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The reports claimed that the actor, who has decided to raise his remuneration, is acting "pricey".

Now, a popular Bollywood director, who is working with Kartik on a future project, has dismissed the reports and called them "baseless". The director said that the actor has "kept a balance in his ask right now" with the producers.

A popular director was quoted saying as, "Kartik is a very grounded guy in reality. He is very proud of the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but it definitely hasn't gone to his head. All the rumours about him hiking his fee are baseless, he is very understanding of the commerce of filmmaking. Even with our producers, he has kept a balance in his ask right now."

Last month, similar reports surfaced on the internet stating that Kartik has hiked his fee. Not only this, but reports also stated that Kartik has recommended the makers of his upcoming film, Freddy, to opt for an OTT release.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Freddy with Alaya F, Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Captain India.

