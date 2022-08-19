Revealed! This is how Sidharth Malhotra bagged the role in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra has created massive excitement by entering the much-loved cop universe of Rohit Shetty. The anticipated web series Indian Police Force will have Sidharth Malhotra in a stunning cop avatar. Recently the Shershaah actor opened up about how he joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s action-drama.

Sidharth mentioned how he reached out to Rohit Shetty to discuss working together. The actor shared, ‘Well, I did call up Rohit Shetty. Today we are working together.’.

Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer and Vivek Oberoi. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, during a rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan, when Sidharth was asked about what he misses about his ex, the actor said her “Cat”. Everyone in the industry knew that there were rumours that Sidharth was dating Alia and that she is fond of cats and she keeps sharing her feelings for her pets on social media, and thus, the connection to Alia was established.

On the work front, Sidharth who is currently busy with Indian Police Force has Mission Majnu with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

