Revealed! Kartik Aaryan finally opens up about his relationship with Rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in horror-drama ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:00
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his big-screen release of the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was last seen sharing screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), however, recently the actor broke his silence on his relationship with the Atrangi Re actress.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets emotional on the sets of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

Both of them neither accept their relationship nor denied it. But weeks before the film was released, the two have parted ways. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now finally, Kartik opened up about his linkup rumour with Sara Ali Khan. During a media conversation, Kartik said, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

Also Read: Commendable! Fans praise Kartik Aaryan after he saves Kiara Advani from wardrobe malfunction like a perfect gentleman

Earlier this month Kartik and Sara were spotted together at an event. Their photos went viral on social media, after which their fans flooded Twitter with their pictures. In the photos that are going viral on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen talking to each other.

Sara had once confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan. After this, #Sartik became popular.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada, while Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the untitled rom-com film.

Credit: DNA

