Revealed! Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship status post his break up with Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and is almost every young girl’s heartthrob. Many of these hearts were broken, when Kartik began dating Sara Ali Khan amid shooting Love Aaj Kal 2. The duo had however split up but the reason for their break up was never clear.

Kartik shared that he has been single for the past one year. His statement comes after Karan Johar recently confirmed his past relationship with Sara on his talk show. This also revealed how long has it been since they split.

He was further asked about lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews, where he always spoke about being 'in love' with his work. Without responding to the same, Kartik said he's been single for the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else. When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik began to blush and immediately changed his statement saying, "he has been single for the past 1 year."

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in SatyaPrem ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F, and ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon.

Credit: ETimes



