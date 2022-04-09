Revealed! Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship status post his break up with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satya Prem ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Freddy with Alaya F, and Shehzada

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and is almost every young girl’s heartthrob. Many of these hearts were broken, when Kartik began dating Sara Ali Khan amid shooting Love Aaj Kal 2. The duo had however split up but the reason for their break up was never clear.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan has an adorable fan moment with little 'Rooh Baba'

Kartik shared that he has been single for the past one year. His statement comes after Karan Johar recently confirmed his past relationship with Sara on his talk show. This also revealed how long has it been since they split.

He was further asked about lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews, where he always spoke about being 'in love' with his work. Without responding to the same, Kartik said he's been single for the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else. When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik began to blush and immediately changed his statement saying, "he has been single for the past 1 year."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in SatyaPrem ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F, and ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Shehzada Satyaprem Ki Katha Love Aaj Kal Pyaar Ka Punchnama Pati Patni Aur Woh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 07:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Woah! Amba’s plan backfires, Dev defends Vidhi
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
From cable TV star to OTT queen, Shefali Shah's many acts
MUMBAI : Now famous among her rising number of fans because of her 'Delhi Crime' character, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi,...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Situation gets worse as Priya decides to tell Ram the whole truth, Nandini takes advantage of Ram’s emotions
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Lovely! Lakshmi sees the love in Ayush and Shalu’s eyes for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Revealed! Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship status post his break up with Sara Ali Khan
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and is almost every young girl’s heartthrob. Many of...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Revealed! Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship status post his break up with Sara Ali Khan
Latest Video