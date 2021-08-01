Revealed! Is Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are said to be in a relationship for over a year now. The two of them have not made their relationship official as yet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's are in hot gossips now. The duo has never been spotted in PDA; neither have they made any statement that confirms they are together. Yet, there are enough instances that hint that Katrina and Vicky are secretly dating.

From making a public presence together to wearing the same t-shirt to hanging out at each other's residence, Katrina and Vicky are spotted in the news for more reasons than one. The fans hope to soon know the official truth.

At the time of the awards show back in the year 2019, Vicky had jokingly proposed to Katrina by saying, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?" He was hosting the show while Katrina had given a rocking performance and had set the stage on fire. Vicky suggested that she should find some 'Vicky Kaushal' and get married soon. Katrina couldn't stop blushing, her cheeks went red.

When Katrina and Vicky were inseparable at Isha Ambani's Holi bash 2020

Vicky and Katrina were not only seen twinning in white at the celebrated Holi bash but were quite glued to each other throughout the whole party. One could see Vicky trying to help Katrina with her hair while everyone else was enjoying dancing.

When Katrina-Vicky's New Year's eve posts went viral

Katrina and Vicky's New Year 2021 posts were quite similar to each other. Although they didn't share any pictures together the background of their pics were similar and seemed like from the same place. The fans acted as a spy and viewed each and every detail. It was also said that the couple were seen holidayed in Alibaug along with Kat's sister Isabelle and Vicky's brother Sunny joining them in the company.

When netizens thought Katrina is hugging Vicky Kaushal in her selfie

Katrina had posted a picture of hugging someone wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt. Vicky also at the same time had shared a pic in a mustard-coloured t-shirt and fans were quick to connect the dots and conclude that Kat was hugging Vicky in her picture.

Below is the picture that was posted by Vicky!

When Harshvardhan confirmed Katrina and Vicky are in a relationship

After many flashing rumours Sonam Kapoor's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped a bomb about Katrina and Vicky's relationship and confirmed that the two are dating. He mentioned, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

The duo looks super cute together.

Credits- Times Now News

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar