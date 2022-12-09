Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a three day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 15:50
movie_image: 
Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a three- day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort.

While the pre-wedding bash will start in September end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6 followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai.


Also Read:  Wow! Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable in THIS his recent Instagram post, See post


Earlier it was reported, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood.
 

Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a grand wedding reception, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

 

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ali Fazal Richa Chadha Wedding Blossoms Fukrey Mirzapur Khamoshiyaan Shakeela Masaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 15:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Check out the special connection between Pakhi and little Savi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus show which is being immensely loved by the audience. They love...
Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a...
RIP! Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note on the sudden demise of his hairdresserr
MUMBAI: One of the most popular actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar often takes to his Instagram handle to share updates...
WOW! Hina Khan and Karan Mehra starrer original Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to make a re-run on Star Plus
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television right now after completing 3000 episodes...
Rajjo: OMG! Rajjo in danger, Arjun comes to rescue
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand-new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Whoa! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets trolled over dating rumours with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah said he doesn’t know the actor
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside
Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside
Latest Video