Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a three- day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort.

While the pre-wedding bash will start in September end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6 followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai.



Also Read: Wow! Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable in THIS his recent Instagram post, See post



Earlier it was reported, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood.



Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a grand wedding reception, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

Credit: ETimes