Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a three day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Bollywood loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6 after a three- day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort.
While the pre-wedding bash will start in September end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6 followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai.
Earlier it was reported, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood.
The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.
Credit: ETimes
