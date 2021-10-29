REVEALED! Manoj Bajpayee unveils the name of his harshest critic

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee has made a mark of his own in the acting world over the last three decades. Be it the big screen or the OTT world, the actor has taken all of it by storm whenever he has appeared on the screen. From Satya to Aligarh, Bhonsle or The Family Man, no matter what the quality of the project is, there is hardly any fault that any critic can find when it comes to Manoj’s craft. But there is always one critic in every actor’s life who brings the reality check to them and Manoj reveals his.

In an interaction with a leading portal, Manoj admitted that his wife is his most honest and brutal critic. “Shabana is brutally honest while reviewing my films and performances –forget about honesty! If she doesn’t like something, she will critique me extremely honestly for it. But I like that. Shabana is a voracious reader and has a great critical analysis about not just my work but also so many aspects that are going around in the world so she has a well-rounded, well-informed view of everything,” he insisted.

Manoj shared that his wife Shabana was one of the first test audiences for his huge success this year, The Family Man 2. “Both Shabana and Ava Nayla have loved The Family Man. Actually, this time for Season 2, Shabana was one of the test audiences. Raj and DK created a test audience and she was chosen this time and Shabana took it so seriously that she didn’t even show the reactions to me –so yes, we are that kind of a family. We take our work very seriously,” he quipped.

Manoj was recently honoured with his third National Award at the 67th National Film Awards as he was adjudged the Best Actor for his portrayal in the film Bhonsle. He shared that honour with Dhanush, who also won the same award for his stint in Asuran.

Also read: 67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee receive honours

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.