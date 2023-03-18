Revealed! Meet Natasha Nanda and Kaajal Anand, two socialites who are spotted at Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and other celebs’ parties

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs love to party and there’s no doubt about it. There are huge parties and then there are some small get-togethers that happen quite often. Well, of course, we get to see many known Bollywood faces at these parties, but there are two faces who are actually not celebs but we often get to see them at the parties. We are talking about Natasha Nanda and Kajal Anand. So, who are these two ladies? Read on to know more...

Well, Natasha Nanda is actually related to the Kapoor family. She is the daughter of Ritu Nanda who was Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor’s daughter. Natasha is the sister of Nikhil Nanda who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Well, Natasha is Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, and that’s why she is spotted at many parties with these celebs.

Now, let’s talk about Kajal Anand. She is seen in a lot of parties with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others. So, let us know that she is an ex-lawyer and she was involved in the Sanjay Dutt case many years ago. Right now, she is in the lifestyle business, and we read it somewhere that she doesn’t like to get clicked much. However, she gets spotted by the paps as well as she is very much present in the inside pictures of the Bollywood parties that happen.

We are sure after looking at the pictures of these two ladies everyone must be wondering who they are. So, TellyChakkar decided to reveal to their viewers who Natasha Nanda and Kajal Anand are.

