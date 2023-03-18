Revealed! Meet Natasha Nanda and Kaajal Anand, two socialites who are spotted at Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and other celebs’ parties

Natasha Nanda and Kaajal Anand are spotted at multiple parties. We are sure many of you must be wondering who she is. So, here’s all you need to know about them...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 19:46
movie_image: 
Natasha

MUMBAI :  Bollywood celebs love to party and there’s no doubt about it. There are huge parties and then there are some small get-togethers that happen quite often. Well, of course, we get to see many known Bollywood faces at these parties, but there are two faces who are actually not celebs but we often get to see them at the parties. We are talking about Natasha Nanda and Kajal Anand. So, who are these two ladies? Read on to know more...

Well, Natasha Nanda is actually related to the Kapoor family. She is the daughter of Ritu Nanda who was Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor’s daughter. Natasha is the sister of Nikhil Nanda who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Well, Natasha is Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, and that’s why she is spotted at many parties with these celebs.

Also Read:  Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'

Now, let’s talk about Kajal Anand. She is seen in a lot of parties with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others. So, let us know that she is an ex-lawyer and she was involved in the Sanjay Dutt case many years ago. Right now, she is in the lifestyle business, and we read it somewhere that she doesn’t like to get clicked much. However, she gets spotted by the paps as well as she is very much present in the inside pictures of the Bollywood parties that happen.

We are sure after looking at the pictures of these two ladies everyone must be wondering who they are. So, TellyChakkar decided to reveal to their viewers who Natasha Nanda and Kajal Anand are.

Also Read: "Yeh kiska pajama pehan ke aya hai" netizens troll Karan Johar for his latest public appearance

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Natasha Nanda Kaajal Anand Ritu Nanda Kareena Kapoor Khan Ranbir Kapoor Kajal Anand Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 19:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
Exclusive! Dhruv Malik and Pranjal Pateriya joins the cast of Vakalatnama for Netflix
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in...
Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a shocking secret about Aamir Khan while shooting for the movie “Ghulam”
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house
MUMBAI:We have celebs like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayantara finds out the truth about Mansi’s fake pregnancy!
MUMBAI :  Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has taken a leap of 20 years, and the story now focuses on...
Recent Stories
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house

Latest Video

Related Stories
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house
Hera Pheri
Must Read! ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trends; we list down five directors who can be perfect to helm Hera Pheri 3
Anushka Ranjan, the ultimate fashion icon
Anushka Ranjan, the ultimate fashion icon
Zwigato
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji starrer takes a slow start; Kapil Sharma’s film gets a dismal response
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
Audience perspective! Do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct?
Madhuri Dixit
Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"