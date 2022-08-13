Revealed! Not Aamir Khan, THIS popular Bollywood superstar was the first choice of Laal Singh Chaddha, details inside

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11 that features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Shah Rukh Khan who played the cameo

MUMBAI :   Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11 and the movie has received mixed reviews. However, the Advait Chandan directorial is making headlines for Shah Rukh Khan’s little cameo in it. And now talking about the film, it will be surprising to know that superstar Shah Rukh was actually offered the Hindi remake first.

It was Shah Rukh Khan who was first offered Tom Hanks role for Forrest Gump’s Hindi remake by Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa director Kundan Shah. However, due to production problems, the film was shelved, leaving the big dream unfulfilled.

It was recently when Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan revealed that it was him who pitched Kundan Shah the idea of making a remake of the cult classic.

Earlier, Aamir revealed it took them seven years to map out this film and that Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay of the film in two weeks. Well, let be the 90s or now, Shah Rukh Khan being part of the Hindi remake even for a span of a few minutes remains its best aspect.

For all the latest gossip and exciting updates from the entertainment world, keep reading tellychakkar.com

 

Latest Video