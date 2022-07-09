Revealed! Not Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to romance THIS hottie in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI : A few days ago, the third installment of Aashiqui was announced with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. However, there have been a lot of speculations about the female lead in Anurag Basu’s directorial project. If reports are to be believed then the makers are planning to launch a new face opposite who is actually hot in modeling and ad circuit. She is said to be one of the choices for the film.

There were reports that Jennifer Winget is being considered for the film. But Basu denied the reports and stated that the casting is not yet locked. Meanwhile, fans want Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3.

Well, the Aashiqui franchise is known for having new and relatively new faces. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal had made their debut with Aashiqui; Aashiqui 2 was Shraddha’s third film and Aditya’s first film as a lead (earlier he played supporting roles in a few films).

