Revealed! Project K producer finally breaks his silence over Deepika Padukone’s visit to hospital

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently complained of uneasiness, while filming her upcoming movie Project K in Hyderabad with actor Amitabh Bachchan and soon after she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the film’s producer quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.

Producer of Project K, Aswini Dutt, said Deepika was filming for the Nag Ashwin directorial in Hyderabad, and her health was fine. In an interview he said it was not a ‘health scare’ but a ‘regular check-up’, as the actor had recently recovered from Covid-19. He also clarified that Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to Kamineni Hospital, and blamed the media for blowing the issue out of proportion, as per a new report.

He added that Deepika was a ‘true professional’ and that although the film’s makers and the unit ‘wanted her to have some rest’ and pack-up for the day, the actor resumed work. Calling her a ‘disciplined actor,' Ashwin said, “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing.”

Project K, produced by Vyajayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is an action film. It is Deepika’s first collaboration with Telugu superstar Prabhas. It is expected to hit theatres in 2023.

